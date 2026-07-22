ARCHIBALD – In loving memory of our dear daughter, sister, niece and auntie Michelle, passed away July 25, 2002, age 25 years.
There is always a face before us
A voice we would love to hear
A smile we will always remember
Of a daughter we loved so dear
Deep in our hearts lies a picture
More precious than silver or gold
It’s a picture of our dear daughter
Whose memory will never grow old.
Love and remembered every day
- Mum, Dad, Lisa, Uncle Angus, Mila and Leo.
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