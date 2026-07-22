ARCHIBALD – In loving memory of our dear daughter, sister, niece and auntie Michelle, passed away July 25, 2002, age 25 years.

There is always a face before us

A voice we would love to hear

A smile we will always remember

Of a daughter we loved so dear

Deep in our hearts lies a picture

More precious than silver or gold

It’s a picture of our dear daughter

Whose memory will never grow old.

Love and remembered every day

- Mum, Dad, Lisa, Uncle Angus, Mila and Leo.