BRODIE – Fiona would sincerely like to thank all relatives, friends,neighbours and colleagues for the many kind expressions of sympathy received following the sad loss of Catherine. Grateful thanks to Marion McDonald for an uplifting service celebrating Catherine’s life, to T A Blair Ltd for their professionalism and guidance; to Hayley for the beautiful floral arrangements and to Ardshiel Hotel for their hospitality. Special thanks to Donald Mackay and John Ferguson for their assistance and kindness and to all those who paid their final respects along our route.
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