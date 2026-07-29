ao link
West Coast Today - news from all over Argyll & Bute, Oban, Arran, Fort William, Lochaber, Campbeltown, Lochgilphead and mid Argyll
Search For Jobs at HiJobs
News
Heritage
Opinion
Sport
Leisure
e-Editions
More
Subscribe
West Coast Today
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Search
MORE
Search
Contact us
Login
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
My Account
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password

BURTON

Oban TimesAnnouncementsJul 29, 2026by West Coast Today

BURTON - Walter Cameron Hali Burton, aged 77 passed on Monday, July 20, 2026 at Etive House Care Home. Walter was born on February 13, 1949 in Glasgow, Scotland to Bill and Betty Burton. Their first child, Walter, later gained a younger brother – Alasdair – in 1953. He attended Hillhead Primary and Secondary School. He continued his education at Glasgow University, where he studied to become a Teacher of Mathematics. He taught in Edinburgh at James Gillespie High School. His home was in Penicuik, Scotland. He was a member of the West Linton Rotary, and of the Royal Naval Reserve at HM Claverhouse in Edinburgh. He appreciated and enjoyed the opportunity to serve, which included being an officer and navigating the boats during his yearly training and exercises. When he could, he was always willing to donate blood, and had given over two hundred donations. Walter also trained to be a small aircraft pilot, and that allowed him to fly on trips to Europe and even South Africa. He retired to Benderloch after his strokes forced him to stop teaching. He was in Benderloch for years helping to take care of his mother, Betty, who had retired up to Benderloch, herself.  He joined the Oban Rotary Club, volunteered with the Carers Center, and was also a member of the Lions Club. In Benderloch he was a proud member of the Bookends group. After retiring from teaching, he became an avid Ancestry researcher delving into the many branches of his family tree. He also managed to be a volunteer tutor for people up in the Oban area. Walter is survived by his brother Alasdair, and wife Carol Ann. Nieces Caitriana Ahluwalia (Pranay), Alexandra Burton, and Gillian Hart (Ezekiel), as well as grand-nieces Isobel, Ariel and Veda Ahluwalia, and Gemma Hart. He will be truly missed. A cremation service will be held at Cardross Crematorium, Main Road, Cardross on Thursday, August 6 at 1.15pm followed by a Celebration of Life on Monday, August 10 at 12.00 noon in The Royal Hotel, Oban.

AnnouncementsdeathsLochaber TimesOban Times
bookmark_borderSave to Library

Sign up to our daily Newsletter

Sign up to the West Coast Today daily newsletter and to get our top stories sent to your inbox every day.

You may also like

Free jazz concert coming to Duncansburgh Church

Free jazz concert coming to Duncansburgh Church

Jul 29, 2026
Residency on Tiree on offer for female animators

Residency on Tiree on offer for female animators

Jul 29, 2026
Keeping the wins in the family

Keeping the wins in the family

Jul 29, 2026
Man arrested and charged following alleged serious sexual offence

Man arrested and charged following alleged serious sexual offence

Jul 28, 2026

West Coast Today

Action packed gala week in Morvern

Action packed gala week in Morvern

Jul 29, 2026
Cadenheads Open proves a big success at Dunaverty

Cadenheads Open proves a big success at Dunaverty

Jul 28, 2026
Man arrested and charged following alleged serious sexual offence

Man arrested and charged following alleged serious sexual offence

Jul 28, 2026
International golfers shine in Machrihanish Golf Club's 150th anniversary year

International golfers shine in Machrihanish Golf Club's 150th anniversary year

Jul 28, 2026

Latest News

JOBS

ASN Assistant - ARB18176 - Argyll and Bute Council
PA34 4SBPA34 4SB£26,790 to £27,665 per annum£26,790 to £27,665 per annum
Marine Operative - Bakkafrost Scotland Limited
PA30 8ETPA30 8ET£35,677.20 per annum£35,677.20 per annum
Early Years Practitioner - NAY17527 - North Ayrshire Council
BrodickBrodick£18.12 to £19.59 per hour£18.12 to £19.59 per hour
Seasonal Front of House at a new West Highland Cafe - Ardtornish Estate Company
Lochaline and Ardnamurchan, Oban, ArdtornishLochaline and Ardnamurchan, Oban, Ardtornish£26,500 to £30,000 per annum£26,500 to £30,000 per annum
Customer Services Assistant (HOME Argyll) - Argyll Community Housing Association
PA28 6EDPA28 6ED£24,658 to £25,867 per annum£24,658 to £25,867 per annum
Most Popular
Information
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Competitions
Terms & Conditions
Wyvex Media
About Us
Advertise with us
Contact Us
Regions
The Oban Times
The Lochaber Times
The Argyllshire Advertiser
The Arran Banner
The Campbeltown Courier
IPSO
Facebook
X
Linked In

© 2026 Wyvex Media Limited.

West Coast Today