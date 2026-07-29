BURTON - Walter Cameron Hali Burton, aged 77 passed on Monday, July 20, 2026 at Etive House Care Home. Walter was born on February 13, 1949 in Glasgow, Scotland to Bill and Betty Burton. Their first child, Walter, later gained a younger brother – Alasdair – in 1953. He attended Hillhead Primary and Secondary School. He continued his education at Glasgow University, where he studied to become a Teacher of Mathematics. He taught in Edinburgh at James Gillespie High School. His home was in Penicuik, Scotland. He was a member of the West Linton Rotary, and of the Royal Naval Reserve at HM Claverhouse in Edinburgh. He appreciated and enjoyed the opportunity to serve, which included being an officer and navigating the boats during his yearly training and exercises. When he could, he was always willing to donate blood, and had given over two hundred donations. Walter also trained to be a small aircraft pilot, and that allowed him to fly on trips to Europe and even South Africa. He retired to Benderloch after his strokes forced him to stop teaching. He was in Benderloch for years helping to take care of his mother, Betty, who had retired up to Benderloch, herself. He joined the Oban Rotary Club, volunteered with the Carers Center, and was also a member of the Lions Club. In Benderloch he was a proud member of the Bookends group. After retiring from teaching, he became an avid Ancestry researcher delving into the many branches of his family tree. He also managed to be a volunteer tutor for people up in the Oban area. Walter is survived by his brother Alasdair, and wife Carol Ann. Nieces Caitriana Ahluwalia (Pranay), Alexandra Burton, and Gillian Hart (Ezekiel), as well as grand-nieces Isobel, Ariel and Veda Ahluwalia, and Gemma Hart. He will be truly missed. A cremation service will be held at Cardross Crematorium, Main Road, Cardross on Thursday, August 6 at 1.15pm followed by a Celebration of Life on Monday, August 10 at 12.00 noon in The Royal Hotel, Oban.