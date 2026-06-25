CAIRNS - Bill’s family would like to sincerely thank all friends, relatives, neighbours and work colleagues for the many kind expressions of sympathy received following their sad loss. Sincere thanks to James McLellan for a comforting and personal service; to Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors for their guidance and care; to Morna for beautiful flowers; and to the Stag Hotel for catering. Many thanks to all who attended at the church and graveside to pay their respects, especially those who travelled a distance. The retiral collection realised £550 for Erskine Veterans Charity
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