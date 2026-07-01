CLARK - Peacefully surrounded by her family, on June 23, 2026, Maureen Murray, in her 91st year, formerly of Belmhor Court, Campbeltown, dearly beloved wife of the late John S Clark, much-loved mum of Elaine and the late Yvonne and loving nanny of Reuben, Maddy, Olivia and Harvey. Maureen’s funeral service will take place in Campbeltown Parish Church on Friday, July 3 at 1.00 p.m., thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. The cortège will leave the church at 1.40 p.m. We will travel up Longrow, Aqualibrium Avenue and round the Cross on the way to Kilkerran Cemetery. Anyone is welcome to attend the service in the church and cemetery, alternatively you may pay your last respects to Maureen along our route. Family flowers only please.
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