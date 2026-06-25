CLARK - Peacefully at Argyle Care Home, Helensburgh on June 17, 2026, Beatrice Flett Clark, née Smith, in her 81st year. Late of Meall Mhor House, Tarbert. Beloved and loving wife of Ian; much loved mother of Gillian and Beatrice-Catherine. Dear mother-in-law of Andrew. Adored granny of Rebecca, Elizabeth, Flett, Aidan, Colleen and Ian, and proud great-granny of Ian and Katie. Dear sister of Lillian, Peter and Janette and a special aunt and grand-aunt. Funeral – private family service.
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