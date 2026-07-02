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DAVID & MARGARET ATKINS - DIAMOND WEDDING ANNIVERSARY

Arran BannerAnnouncementsJul 2, 2026by West Coast Today

Congratulations David and Margaret
On your Diamond Wedding Anniversary On 8th July 2026
With all our love and best wishes on this special occasion
Laura, Brian, Graeme, Liz, Ellen, Niamh, Lewis, Michael and Ronan

LS ZZDavidMargaretAtkins 2026
AnnouncementsArran BannerEngagements/Marriages/Anniversaries
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