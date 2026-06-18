DAVIDSON - Suddenly at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Glasgow, on June 10, 2026, Philip Davidson, aged 67 years, of 8 Grizedale, Cairnbaan. Much loved father of Nicholas and Mhairi, dearly loved brother of Brian and Lorna, former husband of Christine. A respected and admired friend and associate to many. Funeral service will be held in Lochgilphead Parish Church on Tuesday, June 23 2026, at 12noon, thereafter to Achnabreac Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to RNLI and Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance. All friends are respectfully invited to attend.
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