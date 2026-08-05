DEMPSTER – Margaret (née MacIver). In loving memory of Nellie, who blessed us with her presence from July 5, 1969 until August 9, 2010.
Nellie, my music, my song, my forever friend.
– C x
P.S. - Thank you for all the rainbows my friend.
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