DICKSON - On August 19, 2026, peacefully at Mid Argyll Hospital, Lochgilphead, Christine Margaret Dickson, née Fraser, in her 84th year, beloved wife of Willie and much-loved mother of Alison and Andrew, mother-in-law of Christopher and a dearly loved Gran of Annabel, Megan, Caroline and Susannah and a dear friend of many. Funeral service will take place at Tarbert Parish Church, on Friday, September 4, at 12noon, followed by a private family cremation. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Parkinson’s UK and Tarbert Senior Citizen’s annual dinner.
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