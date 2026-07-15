ELDER - Sadly at Catmoor House, Scone on July 6, 2026, Catherine Elder, aged 85 years, formerly of South Uist, Fort William and Inverness. Much-loved by all her family. Funeral Service will take place in South Uist. Arrangements by John Fraser & Son of Chapel Street, Inverness.
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