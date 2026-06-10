FACCENDA - Peacefully, at Lorn and Islands Hospital, Oban, on Saturday, May 30, 2026, in his 89th year, Guido Giacindo Faccenda, beloved husband of Mary, dearly loved father of Kathryne, Paul, Jakki and father-in-law to Wendy. The funeral will take place on Monday, June 22 at St. Columba’s Cathedral, Oban at 10.00 am, thereafter to Pennyfuir Cemetery. All family and friends are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a favourite charity.
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