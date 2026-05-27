FARNINGHAM - On May 25, 2026, peacefully at home, Susan, in her 74th year, beloved wife of the late Ian Farningham, much-loved sister of the late Janet and dear aunt of Gillian. A private cremation will take place at Cardross Crematorium. There will be a gathering at West Loch House, to celebrate Susan’s life, at a date which will be intimated, all will be welcome.
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