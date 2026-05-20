FORSHAW - Peacefully at Hillside Park Retirement Living in Elliot Lake, Canada, on May 10, 2026, James (Jim), aged 90. Jim is survived by Fiona (née McGougan), his loving wife of sixty five years. He will be dearly missed by his daughters Shelagh (Kevin), Ailsa, and Shona (Mike). Caring granda to Cara (Robert), Marlo, Laird, Mikaela, Aidan, and Megan. Special great-granda to wee Emerald.
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