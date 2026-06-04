HAMILTON - Passed away on the May 26, 2026 aged 45 years. David was a devoted husband to Lorna and a loving father to Rory, Ross, and Emma. He was a cherished son of Nina and the late Roderick and a supportive brother to
his sister Louise. He will be remembered fondly by all who knew him. The funeral service is scheduled for Thursday,
June 11, 2026 at 12.30pm at Bishopbriggs Crematorium, Glasgow. A virtual attendance option will be made available
for those unable to be present.
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