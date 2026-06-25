ao link
West Coast Today - news from all over Argyll & Bute, Oban, Arran, Fort William, Lochaber, Campbeltown, Lochgilphead and mid Argyll
Search For Jobs at HiJobs
News
Heritage
Opinion
Sport
Leisure
e-Editions
More
Subscribe
West Coast Today
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Search
MORE
Search
Contact us
Login
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
My Account
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password

HARRISON

Campbeltown CourierAnnouncementsJun 25, 2026by West Coast Today

HARRISON - The family of the late Andy Harrison wish to express their sincere gratitude for the many kind expressions of sympathy received following the sad loss of their beloved dad, granda and great-granda. Special thanks to Dr Villalba and the Community Nursing Team for their care, support and attention over the past two years. Heartfelt and eternal thanks to his wonderful carers – Dave, Jodie, Zoe and Lindsay – who treated Andy with the utmost respect and enabled him to be cared for at home. Grateful thanks to Marion McDonald for conducting a very fitting and personal service, to all at TA Blair Ltd Funeral Directors for their support, comfort and professional service and the Ardshiel Hotel for their hospitality and excellent purvey. Finally, thank you to everyone who attended Andy’s service in the Town Hall and at the graveside and to those who paid their respects along the route to Kilkerran Cemetery. The retiral collection raised £1800 for the Clyde Fishermen’s Association Trust.

AcknowledgementsAnnouncementsArgyllshire AdvertiserCampbeltown Courier
bookmark_borderSave to Library

Sign up to our daily Newsletter

Sign up to the West Coast Today daily newsletter and to get our top stories sent to your inbox every day.

You may also like

Council to consult on new Visitor Levy

Council to consult on new Visitor Levy

Jun 25, 2026
Community support 'sew' good to seamstress Michelle

Community support 'sew' good to seamstress Michelle

Jun 25, 2026
Council agrees taxi fare rise

Council agrees taxi fare rise

Jun 25, 2026
Full-circle romance starts at Crinan Canal's lock 10

Full-circle romance starts at Crinan Canal's lock 10

Jun 24, 2026

West Coast Today

Phil makes a splash as he steps back from the poolside after four decades

Phil makes a splash as he steps back from the poolside after four decades

Jun 25, 2026
Legendary voyage as revamped cruise ship makes maiden visit to Fort William

Legendary voyage as revamped cruise ship makes maiden visit to Fort William

Jun 25, 2026
LHO monthly health tip: What kind of exercise is best?

LHO monthly health tip: What kind of exercise is best?

Jun 25, 2026
Lochaber Times, From our Files: June 25 2026

Lochaber Times, From our Files: June 25 2026

Jun 25, 2026

Latest News

JOBS

Trainee Careers Adviser - Skills Development Scotland
ObanOban£30,197 per annum£30,197 per annum
Compliance Manager - Kames
PA34 4XAPA34 4XAFrom £40,000 per annumFrom £40,000 per annum
Experienced Plant Fitter - Campbell Plant (Lochaber) Ltd
Fort William, CorpachFort William, CorpachSalary On ApplicationSalary On Application
Farm Technician (Braevallich) - Mowi Scotland
Dalmally, Argyll & ButeDalmally, Argyll & Bute£28,258 to £31,648 per annum£28,258 to £31,648 per annum
Most Popular
Information
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Competitions
Terms & Conditions
Wyvex Media
About Us
Advertise with us
Contact Us
Regions
The Oban Times
The Lochaber Times
The Argyllshire Advertiser
The Arran Banner
The Campbeltown Courier
IPSO
Facebook
X
Linked In

© 2026 Wyvex Media Limited.

West Coast Today