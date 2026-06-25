HARRISON - The family of the late Andy Harrison wish to express their sincere gratitude for the many kind expressions of sympathy received following the sad loss of their beloved dad, granda and great-granda. Special thanks to Dr Villalba and the Community Nursing Team for their care, support and attention over the past two years. Heartfelt and eternal thanks to his wonderful carers – Dave, Jodie, Zoe and Lindsay – who treated Andy with the utmost respect and enabled him to be cared for at home. Grateful thanks to Marion McDonald for conducting a very fitting and personal service, to all at TA Blair Ltd Funeral Directors for their support, comfort and professional service and the Ardshiel Hotel for their hospitality and excellent purvey. Finally, thank you to everyone who attended Andy’s service in the Town Hall and at the graveside and to those who paid their respects along the route to Kilkerran Cemetery. The retiral collection raised £1800 for the Clyde Fishermen’s Association Trust.
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