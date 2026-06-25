HORN - In memory of our beloved daughter and sister Amanda, who died June 21, 2001.
Love you always Mandy
- Mum and Dad xx
Night night Mandy
Love you
- Vivien, Russell, Joanna and Eilidh xx
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