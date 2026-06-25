IVES – Jean, Catherine and Tomasz, Paul and James would like to express their heartfelt thanks to everyone who sent cards, flowers, baking and kind expressions of sympathy on the sad loss of John. To all who paid their respects at the service and along the route, we are so grateful for your support. Special thanks to James Murray and Mark Jasper for a lovely service and to Cath Black and David and Megan Cosgrove for their musical contribution. Heartfelt thanks to all the health care staff who supported John and the family with great compassion and professionalism. To the Blair’s, thank you for your kindness and efficient handling of the arrangements, and to all at the Ardshiel Hotel for the excellent refreshments. Thanks also to Phillip Wallace for a comforting service at Cardross Crematorium. The retiral collection raised £1157.70 in aid of RNLI Campbeltown, the Campbeltown Free Church and Campbeltown Community Church.
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