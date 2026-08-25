Jim & Brenda Stewart - Diamond Wedding Anniversary

Huge congratulations to Jim and Brenda Stewart on their Diamond Wedding Anniversary. Married 27th August 1966. With long links to Arran, they holidayed for many years in Brodick and Lamlash with the family, Neil, Lynne and Yvonne, before finally moving to Lamlash full time in 2004. Same look of love.... 60 years later xxx
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