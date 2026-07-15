KERR - Morag, John, Amanda, Jordan, Ashleigh and families would like to thank family, friends and neighbours for all the support shown by way of messages, cards, flowers and visits following the loss of their much loved husband, dad, father-in-law and papa John. From the bottom of our hearts we thank all the lovely staff in ward A Lorn and Islands Hospital who looked after John over a difficult two years and latterly staff in Macmillan Unit, Claire Macqueen and community nurses who John loved and their support enabled him to stay at home with his family around him. Thank you to Rev Aileen Binner our neighbour and friend for a comforting service, to Catriona and Hoeys for guidance, Thistle & Rose for beautiful flowers and The Falls Of Lora for their hospitality. To everyone who came to pay their respects at the church and graveside. It means so much to us. John was selfless, brave and fought so hard. He has left a huge void in our family.
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