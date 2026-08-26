KHAN - Peacefully at home with his family by his side, on August 23, 2026, S.M. Akram Khan, of Arran View, Glenburn Road, Ardrishaig. Dearly loved husband of the late Farida; much-loved brother of Ayub and the late Haroon, Sarah and Aslam. A very proud and loving uncle and great-uncle. A good friend to many. Funeral service will be held in Lorne Street Funeral Parlour, Lochgilphead, today, Friday, August 28 at 11am, thereafter to Achnabreac Cemetery. All friends are respectfully invited to attend.
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