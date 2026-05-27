KING – Mary McCallum Morrison King, in her 80th year, sadly passed away in the Sunshine Room, on May 18, 2026, on her dear nephew’s anniversary. We would like to thank the nurses for making mam comfortable in her final weeks, the domestic staff for being so respectful in their duties, the kitchen staff for keeping myself, Shaun and Stewart going with meals and drinks. Mam is back with Dad and her beloved Mammy, Daddy and family. “Somewhere beyond the sea” X. Cremation private. There will be a service and committal of ashes at a later date.
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.