KING - Peacefully at home, Robinhood, Waterfoot, Carradale, on May 17, 2026, Frank Charles King, in his 87th year, dearly beloved husband of the late Janeta, much-loved dad of Graeme, Stuart and Niall and a loving grandpa of Rebekka, Robson, Adelle and James. Frank’s funeral will take place on Friday, May 29, 2026 at 1 p.m., in Saddell and Carradale Parish Church. Thereafter to Brackley Cemetery.
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