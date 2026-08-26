KING - The family of the late Mary King would like to thank everyone who attended her service, for all the beautiful family flowers and for the money donated to Dementia UK raising a total of £265. A donation of £800 was also made to Cancer research in Mam’s memory. Thank you to Reverend Steve Sass for his kind words and sense of humour and also to T A Blair for carrying out our wishes with perfection. Thank you, it was a special day.
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