LANG – Moira and family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for their phone calls, cards, flowers and visits following Douglas’s death. Special thanks to Christine for the very comforting service of celebration of Doug’s life, Catriona and staff of Hoey’s for such care and compassion throughout, Lynette at Petals for the lovely floral anchor, Davy from Alzheimer Scotland, Argyll Carers and to Crossroads and the Royal Hotel for their hospitality. Very special thanks to ambulance girls, Christine and Lorraine and to medic George who went ‘above and beyond’. Thanks to everyone who attended the graveside and came to join us at the Royal, such a comfort.
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