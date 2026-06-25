LILLE - Peacefully at home, 3 Meadowpark, Campbeltown, on June 16, 2026, Catrina Mhairi Lavery, in her 73rd year, formerly of Whinhill Cottage, Campbeltown, much-loved mum of Daniel and Shona, a loving granny of Hayden, Declan, Devon and the late Dexter, a much-loved sister of Kenneth and Stuart, mother-in-law of Karim and a loving aunt of Hannah, Ross, Andy and Guy. Catrina’s funeral will take place on Friday, June 26 at 1.00 p.m. in the Burnet Building, Campbeltown and thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. The cortège will leave the Burnet Building at 1.30 p.m. travelling down Hall Street, round the Cross and past the Ferry Terminal on the way to Kilkerran Cemetery. You may attend the service in the Burnet Building and Cemetery, alternatively you may pay your last respects to Catrina along our route. Family flowers only. A retiral collection will be held in aid of RNLI Campbeltown and the Macmillan Nurses Kintyre Locality.
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