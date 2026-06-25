ao link
West Coast Today - news from all over Argyll & Bute, Oban, Arran, Fort William, Lochaber, Campbeltown, Lochgilphead and mid Argyll
Search For Jobs at HiJobs
News
Heritage
Opinion
Sport
Leisure
e-Editions
More
Subscribe
West Coast Today
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Search
MORE
Search
Contact us
Login
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
My Account
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password

LILLE

Campbeltown CourierAnnouncementsJun 25, 2026by West Coast Today

LILLE - Peacefully at home, 3 Meadowpark, Campbeltown, on June 16, 2026, Catrina Mhairi Lavery, in her 73rd year, formerly of Whinhill Cottage, Campbeltown, much-loved mum of Daniel and Shona, a loving granny of Hayden, Declan, Devon and the late Dexter, a much-loved sister of Kenneth and Stuart, mother-in-law of Karim and a loving aunt of Hannah, Ross, Andy and Guy. Catrina’s funeral will take place on Friday, June 26 at 1.00 p.m. in the Burnet Building, Campbeltown and thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. The cortège will leave the Burnet Building at 1.30 p.m. travelling down Hall Street, round the Cross and past the Ferry Terminal on the way to Kilkerran Cemetery. You may attend the service in the Burnet Building and Cemetery, alternatively you may pay your last respects to Catrina along our route. Family flowers only. A retiral collection will be held in aid of RNLI Campbeltown and the Macmillan Nurses Kintyre Locality.

AnnouncementsCampbeltown CourierdeathsLochaber Times
bookmark_borderSave to Library

Sign up to our daily Newsletter

Sign up to the West Coast Today daily newsletter and to get our top stories sent to your inbox every day.

You may also like

Council to consult on new Visitor Levy

Council to consult on new Visitor Levy

Jun 25, 2026
Lochaber Times, From our Files: June 25 2026

Lochaber Times, From our Files: June 25 2026

Jun 25, 2026
Nevis Hillwalking Club: Cairngorms National Park - Sunday June 28

Nevis Hillwalking Club: Cairngorms National Park - Sunday June 28

Jun 25, 2026
LHO monthly health tip: What kind of exercise is best?

LHO monthly health tip: What kind of exercise is best?

Jun 25, 2026

West Coast Today

Phil makes a splash as he steps back from the poolside after four decades

Phil makes a splash as he steps back from the poolside after four decades

Jun 25, 2026
Legendary voyage as revamped cruise ship makes maiden visit to Fort William

Legendary voyage as revamped cruise ship makes maiden visit to Fort William

Jun 25, 2026
LHO monthly health tip: What kind of exercise is best?

LHO monthly health tip: What kind of exercise is best?

Jun 25, 2026
Lochaber Times, From our Files: June 25 2026

Lochaber Times, From our Files: June 25 2026

Jun 25, 2026

Latest News

JOBS

Trainee Careers Adviser - Skills Development Scotland
ObanOban£30,197 per annum£30,197 per annum
Compliance Manager - Kames
PA34 4XAPA34 4XAFrom £40,000 per annumFrom £40,000 per annum
Experienced Plant Fitter - Campbell Plant (Lochaber) Ltd
Fort William, CorpachFort William, CorpachSalary On ApplicationSalary On Application
Farm Technician (Braevallich) - Mowi Scotland
Dalmally, Argyll & ButeDalmally, Argyll & Bute£28,258 to £31,648 per annum£28,258 to £31,648 per annum
Most Popular
Information
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Competitions
Terms & Conditions
Wyvex Media
About Us
Advertise with us
Contact Us
Regions
The Oban Times
The Lochaber Times
The Argyllshire Advertiser
The Arran Banner
The Campbeltown Courier
IPSO
Facebook
X
Linked In

© 2026 Wyvex Media Limited.

West Coast Today