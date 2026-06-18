MACCALLUM - The family of the late Beryl MacCallum wish to thank family, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, flowers, baking and support received during their bereavement. Special thanks to Lorn and Island Hospital, Oban for the high quality care and rehabilitation given to Beryl. Thank you to the staff of the A & E department and ward in Campbeltown Hospital for their care over the past few months, to Kenny Blair and staff for their professional funeral arrangements, to Rev. Steven Sass for conducting the intimate service in Craigview and at the graveside, the staff at Kilkerran Cemetery and to the Ardshiel Hotel for their excellent purvey. Thanks also to everyone who paid their respects to Beryl in Peninver and along the route to the cemetery. Please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our sincere and heartfelt appreciation.
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