MACDONALD - Peacefully in the Campbeltown Hospital, on May 2, 2026, Evelyn (Eva) MacDonald MBE, in her 89th year, Broomhill, Drumore, Campbeltown. Devoted and much-loved wife of the late Chris MacDonald, much-loved mum of Christine, loving nan to Christopher, a dearly loved sister and sister-in-law and a respected friend to many. Eva’s funeral service will take place in St Kiaran’s Episcopal Church on Tuesday, May 19 at 1.00 p.m. Thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. The cortège will leave the church at 1.40 p.m. We will travel Argyll Street, down Main Street and round the Cross on the way to Kilkerran Cemetery. Anyone is welcome to attend the service in the church and cemetery, alternatively you may pay your last respects to Eva along our route.
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