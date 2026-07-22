MACDONALD - In loving memory of our daughter and sister, Kayla Mary MacDonald, sadly taken from us nine years ago on July 23, aged just 8 years old.
Not a single day goes by that you are not in our thoughts. You are so deeply loved and missed every single day.
Forever Loved
Forever Missed
Forever Our Girl
Love you Kayla
- Mum, Ruairidh, Ronnie and Rocco xxx
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