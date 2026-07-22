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MACDONALD

Oban TimesAnnouncementsJul 22, 2026by West Coast Today

MACDONALD - Kayla (our girl).

We keep our special memories and treasure them with love,

Of our special granddaughter who is now in heaven above.

Love forever

- Grampa and Lorraine Xxxx xxxx

 

MACDONALD – Kayla.

In loving memory of our beautiful niece

Gone too soon so very young

Passed before her life began

Dearly loved and missed

forever in our hearts

- Auntie Caitlin and Uncle William Xxxx xxxx

AnnouncementsIn MemoryLochaber TimesOban Times
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