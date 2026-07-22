MACDONALD - Kayla (our girl).
We keep our special memories and treasure them with love,
Of our special granddaughter who is now in heaven above.
Love forever
- Grampa and Lorraine Xxxx xxxx
MACDONALD – Kayla.
In loving memory of our beautiful niece
Gone too soon so very young
Passed before her life began
Dearly loved and missed
forever in our hearts
- Auntie Caitlin and Uncle William Xxxx xxxx
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