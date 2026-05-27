MACDONALD MBE - Christine and Christopher wish to sincerely thank everyone for the kind and hugely appreciated messages, calls and cards following the loss of their beloved mum and nan, Eva. Particularly, the unfailing, dedicated and consistent care provided by Carr Gomm and Argyll and Bute Care at Home Service, Campbeltown Patient Transport service, Occupational Therapists, Physiotherapists and Community Nurses. The assistance given by Raymond Harvey (Care & Repair) and Shopper-Aide was invaluable to Eva as was the gentle, good humour on every journey with Archie and all drivers at FONA taxis. Thanks also to Dr Anderson, Dr Villalba and all staff at the Acute Ward, Campbeltown Hospital for the compassionate care delivered to Eva, to Christian Kane for ongoing support and Kenny, Rhys, Kelly and David (TA Blair Funeral Directors) for carrying out every wish with impeccable attention to detail and caring professionalism. To the Rev Keith Pagan and David McEwan for the most comforting service and fitting choice of organ music. To Ross Connor for outstanding piping and to everyone who attended the church, graveside and along the route to Kilkerran. Grateful thanks also, to the Royal Hotel for wonderful purvey. Friends and the Campbeltown community have given tremendous comfort to Christine and Christopher during this desperately sad time which will never be forgotten.
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