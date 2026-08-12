MACIVER - After a short illness at the Mid Argyll Hospital, on August 3, 2026, Shirley Euphemia MacIver, née Crawford, aged 90 years, of 6 Caledonia Court, Ardrishaig and formerly of Primrose Bank, Ardrishaig. Beloved wife of the late Donald (Dondie MacIver), and much-loved and loving mother of Elsa, Ruth and Donna. Adored Granny and Nana. A treasured mother-in-law. A good neighbour and dear friend to many. Funeral service will be held in Ardrishaig Parish Church, on Monday, August 17, 2026, at 12noon, thereafter to Achnabreac Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to Glenaray Ward/ Dunadd Suite and Argyll Talking Newspapers. All friends are respectfully invited to attend.
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