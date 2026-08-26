MACIVER - The family of the late Shirley MacIver would like to send a heartfelt thank you to relatives, friends, neighbours and the community for the many kind words received by card, phone call, text message, flowers and visits received. Our gratitude to the staff and residents of Caledonia Court, Ardrishaig for the support and friendship Shirley has received there over the last eleven years. Special mention for the staff in Lorn and Islands Hospital, Oban and Glenaray Ward, Lochgilphead for the compassionate care Shirley received and support given to the family; in particular Jackie Gilmour for her help and advice. Grateful thanks to James MacLellan for his lovely service, Linda Dick for music provided, Morna for the beautiful flowers and Bruce Johnstone and team for providing the hospitality afterwards. A huge thank you to Roddy and Fiona of Donald MacDonald for their caring, professional services over the last few weeks and finally our sincere gratitude to all who attended the church and graveside to pay their respects. The retiral collection raised £650 for Glenaray Ward/Dunadd Room and Argyll Talking Newspapers.
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