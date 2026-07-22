MACKICHAN – In loving memory of my much beloved and adored husband Cameron,
who passed away July 24, 2014. Adored father, stepfather, granddad and great-granddad.
Your life was a blessing
Your memory a treasure
You are loved beyond words
And missed beyond measure.
- Your loving wife Ann, Erskine.
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