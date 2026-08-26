MACLENNAN MBE - Treasured memories of our much-loved Dad and Grampa Murdo, died September 1, 2013.
Your presence is felt every day. In the stories we tell, the memories we treasure and in the love that never left. See you later Dad.
Love Lorne, Leone, Darren and Laurene xx
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