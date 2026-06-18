MACLENNAN - Treasured memories of our much loved big brother Kevin (Keegan), died June 21, 2010.
Time passes, but the sadness of losing you never fades.
Loved beyond words, missed beyond measure, forever our big brother.
Love always, Lorne, Leone, Darren and Laurene. X
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.