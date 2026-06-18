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MACLENNAN

Campbeltown CourierAnnouncementsJun 18, 2026by West Coast Today

MACLENNAN - Treasured memories of our much loved big brother Kevin (Keegan), died June 21, 2010.

Time passes, but the sadness of losing you never fades.

Loved beyond words, missed beyond measure, forever our big brother.

Love always, Lorne, Leone, Darren and Laurene. X

 

AnnouncementsArgyllshire Advertisercampbeltown courierCampbeltown CourierIn Memory
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