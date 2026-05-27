MACLEOD - On May 9, 2026, peacefully at Ardfenaig Residential Home, Ardrishaig, Rev Dr Roderick MacLeod, former minister at Cumlodden Church for almost 30 years, in his 85th year, beloved husband of Jean, a much-loved brother, uncle and stepfather to all the family and a very dear and respected friend of many. Funeral service at Cumlodden Parish Church, Furnace, on Tuesday, June 2, at 12noon, interment thereafter at Kileven Cemetery, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please.
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