MACMILLAN - Linda, Rebecca, Charlotte and Emily would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their many kind expressions of sympathy received following the sad passing of Donnie. Special thanks to nursing staff at Glenaray Ward and to home care teams for their kindness and care. Our sincere thanks to James McLellan for a comforting and uplifting service and to Jane MacLeod for the personal tribute to Donnie; to Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors for their guidance and professional services; Morna for beautiful floral tributes; to the Catering Staff at Argyll & Bute Council coupled with the staff at Ardrishaig Hall for providing an excellent purvey. We would like to thank Iain Campbell and Charles Ferguson for their piping services, along with the Standard Bearers for their tribute to Donnie as he made his last journey down Argyll Street, with special mention to Morgan Craig, Police Scotland and local Council Operatives for ensuring the journey was possible. Finally our sincere thanks to all who attended at church and graveside to pay their respects. Your support was greatly appreciated. The retiral collection raised £600 for British Heart Foundation and Arthritis UK.
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