MACNEILL - Peacefully at the Mid Argyll Hospital, Lochgilphead, with family by his side, on June 15, 2026, Malcolm MacNeill, in his 85th year, 1 Keill Cottage, Gigha, dearly beloved son of the late Malcolm and Mary Ann MacNeill, much-loved brother of Angus and the late Ian, Duncan, Betty, Mary, Netta, Lily and Kenneth and a much-loved uncle and good friend to many. Malcolm’s funeral will take place in Gigha and Cara Parish Church on Tuesday, July 7 at 1.00 p.m., thereafter to Kilchattan Cemetery, Gigha. Friends please accept this intimation and invitation. Family flowers only please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of Gigha and Cara Parish Church, Scottish Air Ambulance, Macmillan Nurses Kintyre Locality and ME/CFS Research.
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