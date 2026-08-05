MCALLISTER – In loving memory of our dear wife, mum and granny, Jean née Buchanan, who died August 3, 2021.
Always in our thoughts.
- From your loving husband Billy, daughter Eileen, son Kenneth and all your grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
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