MCGOUGAN – In loving memory of my dear wife Alice, who passed away September 2, 2014.
Softly the leaves of memory fall
Gently we gather and treasure them all
Flowers may wither and suns may set
But the hearts that love you will never forget
Also remembering loved ones gone before.
- Your loving husband Stewart and daughter Heather.
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