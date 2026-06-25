McLARDY - Suddenly but peacefully, at the Royal Alexandra Hospital, Paisley, on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, Donald McLardy (formerly of Whiting Bay). Beloved husband of the late Dorothy, a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. A dear brother of Betty and Margaret. Sadly missed.
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