McMILLAN – Treasured memories of Margaret, a loving wife, mum and granny, who passed away on June 29, 2020.
Remembering you is easy,
We do it every day,
Missing you is a heartache that never goes away.
- Love Iain, Iain, Gary and families xxxx
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