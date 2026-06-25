McMILLAN – Treasured memories of our beautiful sister and auntie Margaret, who passed away on June 29, 2020.
Today and tomorrow our whole life through,
We will always love and miss you.
- Jessie, Maureen, Nicola, Kerry and wee Emma xxxxx
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