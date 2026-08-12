MCNEILL - The family of the late Malcolm McNeill (Malky) would like to thank everyone for their kindness and support given to them, after their sudden and devastating loss of their dear brother. Our sincere thanks to everyone who helped on that fateful night. Special thanks to Marion McDonald for her beautiful and uplifting service, also T.A. Blair for their compassion and professionalism. Thanks to Gigha Hotel for an excellent purvey and perfect send-off which Malcolm so deserved. The retiral collection raised an amazing £1256.01 for Gigha Church and Scottish Charity Air Ambulance and we are so grateful for your donations. The family were overwhelmed by the amount of people who came from far and wide to pay their respects to Malcolm, a true gent.
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