McNEILL - The family of the late James McNeill would like to sincerely thank family, friends and neighbours for the kindness and support shown following their recent sad loss. Sincere thanks to Gigha Nurses for their care and support over the years. Special gratitude to Marion McDonald for her comforting and uplifting service and T A Blair for their dedication and professionalism. Thanks to Gigha Hotel for the excellent purvey. The retiral collection raised a spectacular £925 for Gigha Church and Scottish Charity Air Ambulance and we are so grateful for your generosity. The family appreciates everyone who made that special trip to Gigha to pay their respects.
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