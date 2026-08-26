MEENAN - On August 21, 2026, peacefully at home, Sarah (Sadie) Vetters Meenan, née McCormick, in her 90th year, beloved wife of the late Alister and much-loved mother of Janet, dear mother-in-law of Gordon and dearly loved gran of Cameron and Struan and a dear friend to many. Funeral service at Tarbert Parish Church, on Thursday, September 3, at 12noon, interment thereafter at Carrick Cemetery, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Flowers or donations if desired to Mairi Semple Fund.
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