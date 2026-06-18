MEREDITH - Peacefully at the Mid Argyll Hospital on June 8, 2026, Elizabeth Margaret (Elma) Meredith, in her 96th year, of Lochlea, Kilduskland Road, Ardrishaig. Beloved wife of Derek, much loved mother of Heather and Wendy, a respected mother-in-law of Russell and Craig. Dear gran of Andrew, Catriona, Barry and Iona and proud great-gran of Noah, Mackenzie and Tommy. Dearly loved sister of Winnie and an adored aunt. Funeral service will be held in Ardrishaig Parish Church on Monday, June 29 2026, at 11am, thereafter to Achnabreac Cemetery. All friends are respectfully invited to attend. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Forget Me Not Choir.
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