MITCHELL - Peacefully at the Campbeltown Hospital, on August 19, 2026, Robert Mitchell (Roy), in his 79th year, 10 Muasdale, dearly beloved eldest son of the late John and Jean Mitchell, much-loved brother of Maggie, Jean, Davie, Ian, Donnie, Mary, Anne, Archie and the late Morag and Cally, a loving brother-in-law, uncle and good friend to all who knew him.
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