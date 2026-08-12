Congratulations to Rachel Johnston, Bowmore, who graduated from the University of Strathclyde on 3 July 2026 with a BA in Human Resource Management and Marketing with First Class Honours. Rachel is the daughter of Tracey and the late Jim (Jimmy J) and granddaughter of Libby and the late Jimmy Johnston, Margaret and the late Ian McKerrell. Rachel’s family are delighted and extremely proud of her outstanding achievement and wish her every success for the future as she starts her new career in Glasgow. Well done, Rachel!
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